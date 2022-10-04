SOUTH BEND — “When an old person dies, it’s like burning down a library.”
Born to Fred and Gertrude Relleke in Haubstadt, Indiana in 1929, Bernice Mary Leona Ann Relleke Jennings passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
Bernice lived a beautiful long life, reaching the age of 92, before she succumbed to her battle with COPD and congestive heart failure, as well as macular degeneration, which left her blind and unable to continue with her career. She retired from her own successful business, Jennings Upholstery, when she could no longer see the sewing needle, at age 82. Bernice was preceded in death by all of her five siblings. She is survived by her four children (Tony, Randy, Laurie and Leisa Jennings) as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bernice was the youngest of her brothers and sister and grew up on the family farm in rural Indiana. She attended St. James Catholic School through 8th grade and then began working as a nanny, living with families and tending to their children. Bernice met and married the love of her life, Wilbur Jennings, who also preceded her in death, and raised four children. She was a talented seamstress, always sewing clothes for herself, her children, and her husband. The family of six moved to South Bend, Washington in 1963, and moved from there to the South Fork in 1969, to live in the beautiful countryside. Later, Bernice took a job as one of the first women to work for the Weyerhaeuser shake mill in Raymond, a job she loved dearly.
As the mill closed down, Bernice opened Jennings Upholstery, and worked in her shop by her modest house on the South Fork. For the next 42 years, she reupholstered anything from church pews, to boat seats and drapes, as well as all furniture. At one point, she was asked to sew some coats for a customer’s “coon” hunting dogs. She did so with perfection. She covered all the chairs at the Raymond Theater and many clinic tables. She built a reputation of providing exceptional skilled work. She bowled at South Bend lanes for the Jennings Upholstery team.
Bernice was loved by the community and many have commented that they felt they “just lost their mom,” because she was like a mother to so many throughout her long life. She loved music, particularly John Prine, and always had music playing in her home. She loved to dance. Bernice square danced at the Willapa Grange for many years. She had an exceptional sense of humor. When asked what her favorite Halloween costume was, she laughed as she said that when she was 8 her parents bought her a George Washington costume complete with a white curly wig. Her memory was sharp until the end. She was giving of herself and anyone could call her at any time with a problem or just to tell her about their day. She was always open for the business of “listening.” She had a genuine interest in everyone around her and always saw the best in people. One of her favorite quotes regarding friends and relationships was, “Eat the Chicken and Throw Away the Bones.” That is how she lived her life. She was one of a kind and will be missed forever by those that knew her. The world needs people more like her. Her nephew Allen remarked, “If there is a heaven, she’ll be there.” She was and always will be so very loved.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.