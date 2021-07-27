OREGON — Beth Joanne Ardueser, née Wirkkala, died on Saturday, July 10, 2021.
Beth was born in Longview, Washington, on March 6, 1962, to Ernest and Selma Wirkkala of Rosburg, Washington, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Todd Ardueser, of Clackamas County, Oregon.
She is also survived by her siblings, Richard Wirkkala, of Red Wing, Minnesota, and his wife Rebecca; Gail Heppner of Rosburg, Washington, and her husband Richard; Rebecca Wirkkala of Wood Village, Oregon; and Timothy Virkkala of Rosburg. Also surviving is her friend and sister-in-law, Vicki Casson, and many nieces and nephews, friends and colleagues, as well as her uncle Ralph Koski and her aunts Ruth Culp and Bertha Wagner (both née Koski) and more than 50 cousins and their spouses and children and grandchildren.
Beth was known for her fiery red hair, easy to spot on the basketball court — or anywhere. Her hair was so striking that she tended to get an understandable if repetitive amount of attention. When she was still very young — say, three or four — she finally had enough, and when one stranger gushed about her hair, she proclaimed: “My hair is black!”
Growing up in Rosburg, Beth participated in 4H and Pioneer Girls clubs, and in cheerleading, volleyball, and track and field events in junior high and high school. Beth started playing music young, accompanying musicians, school choirs, and church singing at the Valley Bible Chapel in Grays River, Washington. She also became an accomplished clarinetist, receiving awards in band and solo competitions.
Beth spent most of her career in Portland, Oregon. For the last three decades, Beth worked for the E.E. Schenck & Company, a fabric wholesaler, serving for years as warehouse floor manager. This is where she met Todd. They married on May 14, 1993, and settled in a wooded area near Clackamas River.
Beth was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June 2021. She received one treatment of chemotherapy on July 2, and her health spiraled downwards from there. Her husband Todd and sister Rebecca called for emergency services on Friday, July 9, and she was rushed to Sunnyside Hospital in Clackamas, Oregon, where she passed the next day. Her body has been cremated according to her wishes.
Memorial services will be held under the bell dedicated in her mother’s memory at Valley Bible Church in Rosburg on Aug. 8, at 2 p.m., in the afternoon.
