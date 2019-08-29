RAYMOND — Betty Aline Bennett, 83 passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Betty was born Nov. 30, 1935, in Pittsburgh, Calif., to Ralph and Jewel. She was the third child of four and now joins her parents and two older brothers, Vernon and Wilford.
Betty is survived by her daughter Sharon (Peterson) Ripp of Toledo, Wash.; granddaughter Alysia (Eric) Emerson of CDA, Idaho, two great-grandchildren Hannah and Eric; one grandson Kenny Peterson of Texas; younger brother Ralph (Diane) Bennett of Puyallup, and sister-in-law Barbara Bennett of South Bend.
Betty was an avid lover of the outdoors and nature. She loved watching and feeding the birds and deer that came into her yard. Betty also loved to quilt with her ladies group and made sure no one went away hungry from their visit with her, church or numerous potlucks in the North River community. She had a smile for everyone and a twinkle in her eye that made everyone feel welcome and loved.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Fern Hill Cemetery, Menlo, Wash., at 11 a.m., with a Celebration of Life following at the Barge Restaurant in Raymond, Wash.
Arrangements by Stoller’s Mortuary in Raymond. You may visit www.StollersMortuary.com to leave condolences for the family.
