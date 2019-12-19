ELLENBURG — Betty McConnell Paxton died peacefully on Dec. 13, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on Aug. 22, 1914, the day the first shots were fired in World War I.
Betty lived a full life of 105 years and touched many people’s hearts with her humor, her genuine interest in everyone she met, and her zest for life. Betty was fascinated by politics, travel, sports (especially her Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball team), and being outdoors, in the “tall and uncut” as she called it. She was an avid reader, and even as her eyesight began to fail, she listened to audiobooks.
Betty was born into a family of adventurers. Her father owned one of the earliest cars manufactured and drove the family to Mount Rainier, British Columbia and San Francisco on what then were dirt roads. Betty had many fond memories of those times and told some fascinating stories.
Betty began her working life at New World Life Insurance Company in the 1920s and worked for a while at Boeing during WWII. She also worked at Group Health Hospital in Seattle in the medical records and admitting departments.
She met and married Gene Paxton in 1946. Together they spent time in the outdoors, hiking, camping and skiing, both before and after their children were born. They travelled extensively in Europe and the South Pacific. After retirement, she and husband Gene moved to Long Beach, Washington.
Betty began working at the Safeway in Astoria, Oregon at age 85, but took time off to fulfill a lifelong dream and travelled to Machu Picchu. She officially retired when she was 100 as the oldest Safeway employee in the company!
Betty moved to Ellensburg, Washington in 2014 to live with her daughter and close friend, Jan. She continued to be active and involved in the lives of her friends and family until the end of her incredible life, which was enriched by her Catholic faith.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Kate and Judd McConnell and her husband, Gene. She is survived by her daughters, Wendy and Jan; son, Brian (wife Peggy); grandchildren, Jennifer (husband Joe), TJ, Alec, Matt (wife Alysia); and great-granddaughter Abigail.
A Catholic mass and celebration of Betty’s life will be held at a later date in both Long Beach and Ellensburg. The family thanks all those who loved Betty for their support and kind words at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty’s honor to Holy Names Academy (www.holynames-sea.org) or the Franciscan Montessori Earth School (www.fmes.org).
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.