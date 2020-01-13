PORTLAND, OREGON — A longtime resident of Long Beach, Wash., Betty Evelyn Pierce, died in Portland, on Jan. 7, 2020 at Pacific Gardens Memory Care. Betty was born in Little Falls, NY on Dec. 7, 1928, to Joseph and Dorothy Buckley. She had three brothers, Joseph, Donald and Richard, and a sister Doris.
Betty met Charles Pierce at a dance in New York after graduating high school. From that dance on, they were a couple. Charlie and Betty married on Nov. 29, 1947. They moved from New York to Washington in the early ‘50s. They were blessed with six children, Gary, David, Tracey, Diane, and twins Jill and Judy. Charlie and Betty were proud of their long marriage, 72 years! A big party was held to celebrate their 70th anniversary and most of their family and friends were able to attend.
Betty worked for Long Beach Elementary School in the cafeteria for years. She was promoted to head cook at Ilwaco High School until she retired. She absolutely loved the kids that worked with her. She enjoyed catching up with them when she would run into them in town.
Betty always loved traveling. Starting when she was a young mom, she single-handedly drove her kids and one of their friends, cross-country to New York. After retirement Betty and Charlie made many cross-country car trips to New York, Branson, South Carolina, Las Vegas, Disneyland and Disneyworld. Camping with good friends in yurts was another favorite retirement pleasure.
Living in Long Beach and being active in her community gave Betty much pride and joy. She was involved with a bowling league, election board, Rebekah Lodge, Kite Festival, bunco group, and a birthday group. Betty felt very loved by her many long-time friends from the peninsula.
Betty was preceded in death in her daughter Jill Anderson. Betty is survived by her husband Charles; brother Richard; children: David (Mary Lynn), Tracey (Rebecca), Diane Yunker and Judy Pierce-Schafer; six grandchildren and four great- grandchildren.
A special thanks to the excellent Flower House caregivers, nursing staff and all employees at Pacific Garden Memory Care who treated Betty with love and respect. Thanks also to Housecall Providers Hospice Team and Providence Hospice Team, your support is amazing.
A memorial for Betty will be planned in the future; notification will be sent out.
Arrangements are by Omega Funeral & Cremation Service, http://omegaservices.com.
