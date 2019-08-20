OCEAN PARK — Beverly Ann Champers, a longtime resident of Ocean Park, passed away on Aug. 15, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer. Her final days were spent at home being surrounded by people she laughed with, lived for and loved intensely.
A celebration of Bev’s life will be held Saturday, Aug. 31 at 2:30 p.m. at the Peninsula Baptist Church in Ocean Park. A reception will follow to reminisce, grieve, support one other and of course just chat.
Bev was born in Deadwood, South Dakota on Feb. 21, 1943, and was the oldest child of Charles and Grace Keene. She had a wonderful childhood in the Black Hills and later on her family moved to Seattle where she graduated from Lincoln High School and Western Washington Teachers College.
Bev relished her role as an elementary school teacher and earned the respect and love of students and colleagues alike.
She had an unwavering faith in God and was an accomplished crafter, fun-loving traveler, lover of card/board games and an avid Seahawks fan.
Bev met the love of her life at their church youth group and married Jess Champers on March 27, 1965. They were married for 54 years and cared for one another with loving devotion.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter JoAnn Champers (Warner) and sister, Barbara Archer. Bev is survived by her husband Jess; her son Jesse Champers (wife Alisha); sister Linda Kelly; brother Bob Keene; niece Lori Maul and nephews Todd and Taylor Archer.
Bev’s grandchildren were her heart and joy. They include Adelyn, Elyana, Kendrew, Declan, Janabelle and Tobias Champers, Isak Warner and Zoey Warner who resides at the family home. She nourished each one with love, faith and laughter and through them her story goes on.
Bev requested memorials in her name be made to the Dunes Bible Camp (attn: Joel) at 23515 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, WA 98640
The family would also like to extend gratitude to the Knight Cancer Center in Astoria and Harbors Home Health & Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.