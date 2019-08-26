PORTLAND — Beverly Elaine Jernstrom passed away on Aug, 21, 2019 in Portland, Ore.
She was born on Dec. 31, 1936 in Chinook, Wash., and was the third of four daughters born to Ted E. and Lenore M (Nelson) Lundeen. She attended Chinook Elementary School, was a graduate of Ilwaco High School, attended Lewis and Clark College for three years in Portland, and graduated from Linfield College with her Bachelor of Science degree after a 30-year hiatus from college.
She married “JP” Pete Smith in 1958 and they enjoyed traveling while he was stationed with the U.S. Air Force in Hawaii, California, France and England. Their family grew as they welcomed their daughter Greta in California and their daughter Kimberly in France. In England they volunteered with other Air Force families at the Palace School for Handicapped Children. They settled in Ilwaco and later divorced in 1973. After many years of being single, Beverly married the love of her life, Kenny Jernstrom in 2013 and was the happiest she had ever been with him. She considered his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to be her own and delighted in their visits and phone calls.
Beverly was known for her laughter and smile and enjoyed family gatherings, playing the piano, travelling, keeping in touch with relatives in Sweden, reading, her pets, shopping, oil and tole painting, local history through storytelling, baking, and watching and identifying the birds that would gather at her birdfeeders and birdhouses around her yard. She delighted in the natural beauty of Pacific County and had participated in gardening, razor clam digging, fishing, boat rides, beachcombing, picnics on the beach, watching sunsets over the ocean, and blackberry picking and pie making. Some of her most treasured memories from childhood were the slumber parties held on the beach in Chinook along the Columbia River with her friends. She would recall adventures including storytelling and singing around the bonfire and giggling into the night. She enjoyed those friendships throughout her life.
Bev worked various jobs during her life beginning at the Chinook Cannery; Anchorage Charters; the store at Fort Canby State Park, at the Chinook Observer (where she was a clerk and wrote the local family gossip/news column “Chatter”); taught Adult Basic Education Classes for Grays Harbor College; was an Activities Director and physical therapy assistant at Oceanview Convalescent Center, and had been an on-call worker for Child Protective Services. There were times that she worked three jobs at a time to provide for her daughters. She later found her calling as the Director of In-Home Care services for PACE for Pacific County where she eventually retired after 20 years. She was a lifetime member and former Sunday school teacher and council member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Chinook. She was an active member of the social club Modern Travelers and was a former member of Rebekahs and AAUW.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents: Ted and Lenore Lundeen; her sisters, Bess Sanders and Joan Noonan; her grandson, Erik McDougall, and Eric Jernstrom. Beverly’s memory lives on through her beloved husband, Kenny Jernstrom; her daughters, Greta Smith and Kimberly (Alice) Smith; grandson Zak (Megan) McDougall; sister, Linda Kemmer; nephew, Jeff (Andrea) Kemmer; nieces, Janine Kemmer, Diana (Jim)Scott and Therese Roberts; Kenny’s children: Art (Sue) Jernstrom, Bob (Cherie) Jernstrom, Marsha (Gary) Scallion, and Kenny Jernstrom Jr. She has numerous extended family members both here and in Sweden, and her many cherished friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m., at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chinook. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory of Beverly to the South Pacific County Humane Society in Long Beach.
