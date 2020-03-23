“We don’t question the Lord — we just thank Him,” was a refrain etched into the heart of Beverly Louise Pinkston, who was born March 16, 1936, in San Francisco, Calif. She quietly slipped away into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ the morning of March 16, 2020, from a long-term illness at the age of 84.
Bev had a faithful spirit and was persistent in life. Even though pain was Bev’s constant companion for over 40 years, she never lost her sass, infectious wit and humor which brought so much laughter to her family and friends through her life. Bev never lost her curiosity to learn or to have meaningful conversations. She was always looking outside herself to reassure others in this walk of life, passing on wisdom that time and God had planted and rooted in her soul.
She will be dearly missed but will always be remembered and held close to those who loved her heart for when we face obstacles that are immovable after many attempts and much prayer, we will stand strong and look to the Lord, not questioning His hand but thanking Him for His kind consideration to our humanity for He is the Potter and we are the Clay.
Surviving are her sons, David Pinkston of Vancouver, Wash. and Eric Pinkston of North Carolina; a granddaughter, Morgan Pinkston of Vancouver, Wash., great-granddaughter Heartlee Hope Butler of Vancouver, Wash.; a sister, Carolee Boyde of Ilwaco, Wash.; along with many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Pinkston; son, Jacque Crosslin; mother, Camilla Van Nostran; and father, Lester Van Nostran.
Enjoy the Presence of the Lord, Bev!
