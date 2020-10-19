KALAMA — Bill L. Welch, 81, passed away peacefully at home in Kalama, Washington with his family. He was born in Hastings, Nebraska to Leo and Madeline Welch, moving to Portland in 1942. Bill attended Roosevelt High School and graduated from the University of Portland in 1963.

His sweetheart, Renelle Donaldson, and he were married on May 21, 1960. Together they had two daughters and lived a full and happy life, celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this year. They were also able to attend their three grandchildren’s weddings. Nothing was more important to Bill than family.

Bill and Renelle retired to their vacation home in Long Beach and loved every minute of it. They made many dear friends, but due to health issues they moved. Happily they relocated with their daughter and family in Kalama, Washington, where this new chapter of their lives included great-grandchildren that were a constant joy.

Bill had two items on his bucket list. First he wanted to celebrate their 60th anniversary, which they did this past May; and second, attend the weddings of his three grandchildren. He accomplished both.

Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Lynn Welch and his parents. He is survived by his wife, Renelle; daughter, Kerri Jo (Tony) Miller, three grandchildren, Karissa (Jerrid) Duncan, Nick (Ashleymae) Miller and Jessica (Zach) Cone and five great-grandchildren; Ben, Abigail, Katlin, Aanna and Maycee and numerous cousins.

Bill had a larger than life presence and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Due to Covid, his life will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers and because so many people are alone at this time we ask that you make contact with a friend. It would be a blessing for both.