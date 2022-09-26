Billie June Hodges

NASELLE — Billie June Hodges passed away April 5, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with health issues in Astoria.

Billie was born on April 10, 1943, in Denver, Colorado, to Thomas Cecil Haddican and Elva Mae (Benjamin) Haddican. As a young girl Billie’s family moved to Timber, Oregon, and from there she moved to Silver Lake, Washington, where she grew up and graduated from Toutle High School.

