Bradley Allen Warra, a beloved husband, brother, and friend, passed away on April 22, 2023 in Astoria, Oregon. He was born on May 13, 1953 in Ilwaco, Washington to Fredrick and Beverly Warra.

Bradley started his education at Naselle High and graduated in 1971. He continued his studies at Washington State University and earned a degree in electrical engineering. After his academic pursuits were complete, Bradley worked for the U.S. Postal Service for many years. He performed various roles throughout the organization and eventually became postmaster in Rosburg, Washington.

