Bradley Allen Warra, a beloved husband, brother, and friend, passed away on April 22, 2023 in Astoria, Oregon. He was born on May 13, 1953 in Ilwaco, Washington to Fredrick and Beverly Warra.
Bradley started his education at Naselle High and graduated in 1971. He continued his studies at Washington State University and earned a degree in electrical engineering. After his academic pursuits were complete, Bradley worked for the U.S. Postal Service for many years. He performed various roles throughout the organization and eventually became postmaster in Rosburg, Washington.
As much as Bradley loved his work life, he made it a point to enjoy his personal time with his loved ones. Bradley had a passion for exploring logging roads throughout Pacific and Wahkiakum County with his cherished wife Rhonda by his side. Bradley also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and spending time on his property along Salmon Creek with Ruby, his loyal dog.
Bradley leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Rhonda, and his brother, Fredrick “Rick” Marshall Warra Jr.
Bradley’s parents Fredrick and Beverly Warra preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held sometime at the end of summer. More details to follow.
Arrangements provided by Penttila’s Funeral Home. Condolences can be left at penttilaschapel.com
