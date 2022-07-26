Candace "Candy" Gillette

LONG BEACH — Candace “Candy” Gillette, 72, of Long Beach, Washington, passed away peacefully at home on July 21, 2022.

Candy was born in Hillsboro, Oregon, September 12, 1949 to Neil and LeAnne (Kramien) Kennedy, the eldest of three children. She spent her childhood years there, later graduating from PSU with an AD. Candy loved the peninsula life, and from an early age she knew she wanted to live here permanently. She spent of her summers here on the peninsula, as her father owned a charter office (Tidewind Charters) and her grandparents had property here.

