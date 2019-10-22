OCEAN PARK — Carl Michael Gramps, or Mike as he was known by family and friends, passed away quietly, the morning of Oct. 14, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
Mike, a resident of the Peninsula for over 27 years, was the son of Harry R. Gramps and Mary Ellen (Simpson) Gramps. He was born in Portland, Oregon, on Oct. 9, 1936, graduated from Milwaukie High School and retired from Freightliner Corporation in October 1992.
He was an active member of the Beach Barons Car Club for many years. Besides his fondness for old cars, Mike used to golf, loved working in his yard, and tinkering in his garage. He and Barbara used to square dance in Portland with the Spares & Pairs and Mike had been quite active in his church.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Barbara Gramps of Ocean Park; daughter, Leanne Whiting; and sons and daughter-in-law, Steve, Scott, and Teresa Whiting; grandsons, Daniel Whiting and Sean Whiting; granddaughter, Julia Whiting. Mike was loved so very much by his family and not a day will go by that he won’t be missed.
Memorial services for Mike will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m., at Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea in Long Beach, Washington. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com
