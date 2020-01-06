LONG BEACH — W. Carol O’Neil, 93, died in Long Beach on Dec. 29, 2019. The daughter of James M. and Sarah (Painter) O’Neil, she was born in Walla Walla, Washington on Feb. 15, 1926.
The O’Neils moved to the Long Beach Peninsula in 1930 and settled in Seaview on Sandridge Road (called Peninsula Road at the time). During all of Carol’s 86 years as a resident in Seaview she lived in one of three neighborhood houses the family owned. She was blessed to be a resident at Circle of Life for the past few years.
Carol attended grade school in Ilwaco and graduated from high school in 1944, forming many lifelong friendships with classmates. During the World War II years she worked for Red and Smokey O’Connell at Red’s Sandwich Shop. She had fond memories of attending dances at Fort Columbia.
Carol worked for the Chinook Observer while under ownership of both her father, Jim, and her brother, Wayne. After retirement she cared for her mother, Sarah, for years.
Carol was a proud and patriotic member of the Republican National Committee.
Her faith in God was important to her. During her lifetime she wrote many faith-based poems and published a book, “Rose of Sharon,” that contained several of them.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Wayne and sister-in-law Frances. She is survived by one brother, Brian of Elma; nephews, Dan O’Neil of Ilwaco, Bob O’Neil of San Diego, Calif., Danny O’Neil of Elma, Wash.; nieces, Peggy Mathena of Colville, Wash., and Lynn Nygaard of Tenino, Wash.
Private family services will be held at Lone Fir Cemetery, Long Beach. Her guestbook is at www.penttilaschapel.com.
