NASELLE — Carol Dean Baker Penttila, 70, died at her Naselle residence on July 16, 202l, surrounded by her family. Carol fought a valiant battle with cancer for 15 years. Born May 23, 1951, in Meridian, Mississippi, she was the daughter of Allen and Willie Mae Baker. She grew up in a military family and came to Washington state when her father was transferred to Fort Lewis.
Carol later lived in the local area where she graduated from Naselle High School with the class of 1970. She graduated from beauty school and hereafter worked with her sister-in-law, Gayle Gacke at Hair Villa in Naselle for 40 years. Her customers were like family and she and Gayle were best friends and confidants.
While at Naselle High she met Norm Penttila and they were married June 24,1972. As a wife and mother, Carol always put her family first, especially her daughter Blair Erin and son Bryan Alan. She and Norm would have celebrated their 50th anniversary next year.
Carol is survived by husband Norm; daughter Blair and husband Lance Gray and their daughter Delaney; son Bryan and wife Jennifer; sisters Peg and Gary Ziak, Helen and John Laney and Mary and Max Smith; and sister-in-law Gayle and Steve Gacke.
Celebration of her life will be held Saturday, August 28, at 1 p.m., at the Naselle Community Event Center on Parpala Road. Private family inurnment service will be held at Peaceful Hill Cemetery in Naselle. A celebration of her life will be announced later this summer in Naselle.
Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel in Long Beach
