PORTLAND — Carol Sue Thomas, 73, a resident of Long Beach the past 33 years, died in Portland on May 5, 2019 with her family at her side. The daughter of Chuck and Lois McDonald, she was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on January 11, 1947. At an early age she moved with her family to San Diego, California where she graduated from high school.
Carol married her high school sweetheart, he a handsome Coast Guardsman by the name of Stuart Thomas and they married November 23, 1963. Carol became a wife and mother and together she and Stu raised two children, Steven and Kristina, and owned three houses in California.
In 1990 she and Stu moved to Long Beach. Carol became the office manager at Ford Electric. She loved her job at this family-operated business — the challenges and the people, and reluctantly retired after 17 years.
Carol was an active member of Ladies of Elks #1937 and had served as Lady of the Year. She enjoyed a variety of crafts including stained glass; bowled, played pool, watched baseball, loved annual trips to Mexico, and loved her grandchildren. Carol took care of many hearts and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Besides her children, Carol is survived by her husband of 55 years, Stu, of the family home in Long Beach. Her passing on Cinco de Mayo was especially prophetic.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held Sunday, May 26, at 1 p.m., at Penttila's Chapel by The Sea in Long Beach. All are welcome. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
