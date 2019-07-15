OREGON — Long time Naselle resident, Carole Alves (Olsen), 77, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 23, 2019, in Salem, Oregon. She was born on Dec. 26, 1941, to Carl and Elinor Olsen in Chicago, Illinois. Carole spent her early years in Cicero, a suburb of Chicago, playing with cousins, Shirley and Jim.
By the early 1950s, her family had relocated to Grays River, Wash., to be near extended family. They lived in an apartment above the old Appelo’s Store while her father and his cousin, Lester Peterson, built their home in Naselle on Salmon Creek.
Carole met John Alves, Jr., her future husband, while attending Naselle schools. They were married in the Naselle Assembly of God church on Dec. 27, 1959 and remained members there.
After the wedding, Carole and John moved to Compton, Calif., where she worked for Western Union and he was employed by North American Aviation. They later moved back to Naselle where both sets of parents were close by to help raise their four loving daughters.
Carole had a long career as a bookkeeper for Appelo’s store but her passion was teaching piano to many local children and adults. She played piano for the church, the schools, the community choir and the FinnAm choir.
Other hobbies included gardening, crafts, thrift shopping for treasures, quilting, knitting, crocheting, reading and trips to the beach. Carole was an accomplished seamstress, sewing gowns and dresses for her daughters’ weddings and most recently making a beautiful veil for her granddaughter. She was a long-time member of WMCs and a supporter of Coast Pregnancy Center in Astoria.
After retirement, Carole and John enjoyed traveling to their second home in Mesa, Arizona, where they extended their circle of friends and enjoyed being able to spend time together. They also made frequent visits to their daughters’ homes in Salem, Keizer and Sisters. After returning home from a trip to Mesa in the spring of 2018 with two of her daughters and their girls, her health took a sudden down-turn. Carole spent the last year living under the loving care of her eldest daughter in Keizer.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents and her husband John. She is survived by her daughters Sherry, Kathy, Julie and Jill and her sons-in-law. Carole was also a loving grandmother to Christian (wife Callie), Courtney, Adam, Kassidy (husband Cody), Devon and Ian. She also had the privilege of welcoming four great-grandchildren: Landon, Camdyn, Ellie and Evelyn. She will be missed as well by extended family, her sister-in-heart, Maria Wirkkala, numerous dear friends and all that knew her.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 20 at 2 p.m., at the Naselle Assembly of God church. Fellowship time immediately following the service.
Donations in her honor may be made to WMCs (care of Naselle Assembly of God) and/or Coast Pregnancy Center in Astoria, Ore., in care of Penttila’s Chapel, P.O. Box 417, Long Beach, WA 98631.
Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.