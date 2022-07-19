LONG BEACH — Casi Lee Alene Jurewicz, a resident of Long Beach, WA, died unexpectedly on Dec. 5, 2021 at the age of 51 while traveling to New York.
Casi is survived by her Mother Jo Ann Kathryn Shaw; daughter Lydia Pacific LaLonde; her older brothers Paul Lance Shaw and Leroy Vance Shaw, and aunt Antonia Paulette Saccomanno. She is predeceased by her father Leroy Clayton Shaw; and her grandparents Paul Ralph Saccomanno and Lydia Lea Kromm.
Casi was born in Spokane on Nov.20, 1970 to Jo Ann Kathryn Saccomanno and Leroy Clayton Shaw. She was married in 1996 to Gary Jason LaLonde which brought them a daughter in 1998. After splitting, she was proud to be a single mother but also embraced co-parenting as she viewed it necessary. She graduated from Evergreen State University with her Bachelors in Criminal Justice in 2009, first in the family. She was also the speaker at her graduation which she soaked up every moment to inspire many young adults moving forward.
Casi was an invested mother and an adventurer. She enjoyed partaking in the outdoors, whether it would be to stand in the wind and rain just to feel the greatness of the coast we live on, or hopping on a boat to go salmon fishing early in the morning. She also loved to go deer hunting and long walks on the beach to find agates and petrified wood. She also loved those mountains being blue.
There will be a celebration of life on Aug. 20 at the Church of Nazarene in Long Beach, WA, 1301 Pacific Ave N, from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be a barbecue and drinks provided; everything else will be potluck. Bring your best dish and memories!
To the class of ‘89 — stay ‘Forever young’!
