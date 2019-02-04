SEAVIEW — Cathy Marie Tuttle, 68, died at home in Seaview, Wash., on Jan. 1, 2019, of natural causes. She was born in Vancouver, Wash., on June 21, 1950, to Wallace and Floriene Enquist, and graduated from Fort Vancouver High School in 1968. She lived in Vancouver most of her life, until moving to Seaview, Wash., about 20 years ago.
Cathy is survived by her sister, Karolyn Nilsen (Leon) of Vancouver; and a brother, Danton Enquist (Leticia) of Vancouver, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She also leaves behind her two beloved dogs, Missy B, and Snickers, who will be well taken care of.
She was preceded in death by her son, Cory Tuttle; her parents, and a brother, Wally Enquist.
She will be best remembered for her big loving heart. She was happiest when helping or giving to others! She was a blessing to all who knew her, and will truly be missed.
There will be a “Celebration of Cathy’s Life” on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 1 p.m., at Walnut Grove Church, 6004 NE 72nd Ave., Vancouver, WA 98661.
