ILWACO — Charles (Chuck) Cameron, age 89, of Chuck’s Fly Shop in Seaview, Wash., passed away in his sleep on Sunday, April 18, 2021 of natural causes at Ocean Beach Hospital.
Charles was born on April 23, 1931 in “Cherry Corner,” Parker Heights, Wapato, Wash. Charles was raised on a fruit farm on Lomboard Loop and graduated from Wapato High School in 1950. He and his family moved to Seaview in 1964 where he worked at the Crown Zellerback Papermill at Wauna, Ore., until retirement.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lois Cameron; sons, Chris Cameron and ex-wife Janice of Logston, Ore., Patrick (Sherryl) of Seaview, Wash., daughter Martha Thompson of Port Angeles, Wash.; grandchildren, Dana Cameron of Newport, Ore., KC (Ty) Wilson of Bellevue, Wash., Rachel Cameron of Yelm, Wash., Sean (Lauren) Thompson of Acworth Georgia, Tina (Dean) Martineau of Seaview, Wash., and six great-grandchildren.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Clio Cameron, Brother, Virgil Cameron, daughter Susan Durant and a grandson, Charles Thompson.
Charles lived and breathed fishing. He was an artist when it came to tying flies. He always had a river or lake he wanted to fly fish wherever he went.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.