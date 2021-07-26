RYDERWOOD — Charles (Chuck) Thomas Caldwell passed away on Jan. 28, 2021, at the age of 78, in Ryderwood, Wash., the age of 78 after a long struggle with dementia. Charles was born Sept. 22, 1942, in Bellingham, Wash., and considered Ocean Park their hometown.
A graduate of Kelso High School class of 1961, he enjoyed attending many class reun-ions over the years. His service is remembered as a 14-year Navy Veteran. While living in Washington, Alaska, and California, he made many friends and cheered on the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners.
Chuck was sent letters of thanks from stranded motorists after fixing their vehicles in his local auto shop. At home he tinkered with cars and his beloved 1956 Chevy, which he proudly showed with the Beach Baron’s Car Club.
He was briefly survived by his wife of 34 years, Sandi. He is also survived by his brothers, daughters, son, and stepdaughters.
A memorial service will be scheduled in the fall for loved ones to scatter his ashes where he found comfort in life.
