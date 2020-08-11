OCEAN PARK — Charlotte Lorraine Tolle, 92, went to heaven on Aug. 4, 2020 in Ocean Park, Washington, surrounded by loved ones. She lived a long, full life and she was ready to go be with her loving husband, Theodore “Ted” Tolle.

Charlotte was a wonderful person and a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, aunt and friend. She was born to Vernon and Bessie Cooper on April 14, 1928 in Wenatchee, Washington. She was the youngest of six children.

During her early life she spent lots of time outside playing and exploring with her brothers and sisters. She helped her mom around the house and spent time with family. She went to high school in Wenatchee. After high school she married Don Turner and had six children. She was a stay at home mother during those years. Although they divorced, they remained friends and continued to share family gatherings. In her later life she remarried Theodore Tolle who she was married to for 42 years until his passing in 2017. During those 42 years her and Ted spent the majority of their careers managing retirement homes together in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

In 1986 they moved to Ocean Park and she finished her working career working for the Ocean Park Pharmacy.

In her later years she had many hobbies including gardening, sewing, collecting stamps and dragon figurines, camping, traveling the United States and going down to Mexico in the winter months. She also loved spending time with her family, and friends. Whether you knew her for two minutes or your entire life, she was your best friend. She was always there for all of us with a smile a hug, a story and good sound advice when you needed it. She was the matriarch of our family.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Marian and Ray; sisters, Dorothy, Winnifred and Bertha, ex-husband Don, husband Ted; two grandsons; eight nieces and nephews, two great-nephews, a great-niece, and a great-great nephew.

She is survived by her six children, Sandri (Clark) Krivda, Don (Shari) Turner, David (Vickie) Turner, Dennis Turner, Doug Turner, Merri Turner; three step-children, Jeff Tolle, Ted (Kathy) Tolle Jr., Debbie Clark; 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; six nieces, two nephews, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Church in Seaview on Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. Due to the covid-19 pandemic the service will be invitation only since the governor has limited funeral services to 30 people or less. There will be a reception after the Mass at her grandson’s house. Contact her grandson Dylan for further information.

