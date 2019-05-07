PORTLAND — Cherril M. Granlund, 82, died peacefully on April 27, 2019, in Portland, Ore.
A resident of Ocean Park the past 12 years, Cherril lived a full and remarkable life. The daughter of August and Elizabeth (Lamb) Wheeler, she was born in Central Point, Ore. on Oct. 11, 1936. Cherril grew up on the family farm in Central Point where at an early age she learned the values of hard work and dedication. Later in her childhood the family moved to Monticello, Minn. where she graduated from high school.
On Feb. 26, 1955 she married John Granlund. Cherril became a wife, and later mother to five children while working with John on the family farm in Minnesota. Later she moved to Miles City, Mont. As the years went on Cherril and John lived in Arizona and later Oregon before moving to Ocean Park. Cherril became a real estate agent, licensed in Montana, Arizona, Oregon and Washington. Locally she worked for Lighthouse and Pacific before retirement.
Cherril was a dedicated wife and mother, an excellent role model for countless others. She was a expert seamstress, avid reader, enjoyed gardening and flowers. Above all, family was her priority. She was raised in the Lutheran faith and insisted her children follow by example.
Besides her husband John (64 years of marriage!), Cherril is survived by son Steve, daughters Linda Loomis, Joan Granlund, and Barb MacDonald; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister Harriet and brother Bill. She was preceded in death by her son Robert.
Funeral service was May 4, 2019 at Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea in Long Beach. She was laid to rest at Ocean Park Cemetery. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
