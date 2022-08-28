NEMAH — Cheryl Diane (Throop) Boys, 77, passed away peacefully in her Vancouver home July 25, 2022. She was born Sept. 15, 1944 in Portland, Oregon to Earl and Jane Huffman and attended La Center schools where she graduated from.
Cheryl worked as a bartender owning the La Center Tavern for a few years and later working at the 4th Plain Tavern; there, she enjoyed being a part of the pool leagues and softball teams. Cheryl made many friends and made her way into so many hearts. Cheryl was the rock of her family and an incredible listener. Her friends and family knew exactly where to go when they needed someone to talk to. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with family, walks on the beach, playing cribbage, talking on the phone (sometimes for hours) and going to yard sales. She was known as the yard sale queen!
She is survived by her three children: Tina Laney, Scott Madsen, and Terry Madsen; brothers Larry and Blaine Huffman; sister Connie Throop; and a multitude of precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A potluck celebration of life will be held to honor Cheryl Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Nemah Community Center, 5679 US 101, South Bend, WA 98586.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that a donation to St. Jude or Make a Wish Foundation be made in Cheryl’s memory.
