LONG BEACH — Cheryl Ann Rusch, 60 years old, of the Long Beach Peninsula passed away Sept 13, 2019, with family by her side after a short battle with cancer.
Cheryl was born in Seattle, Washington and raised in Renton, Washington, where she was adopted by her parents at the age of 5. Growing up, Cheryl loved swimming, singing in the church choir, and spending time with her family, late parents, Roy and Margaret Anderson and late sister Sally Anderson.
Cheryl was married three times. Her first husband gave her her first son, David. Later, she married again and had Kenny and Crystal. During this time Cheryl worked in senior living facilities and pursued her love for cooking. Finally she married again a short time ago to Richard Rusch. Richard and Cheryl loved to travel and spend time together. Cheryl mentioned many times how Richard was her soulmate and the bond they shared was like no other.
When Richard and Cheryl were not traveling, Cheryl was known for spending time with friends and family. Cheryl also dedicated much of her time to helping out at Ocean Park Lutheran Church. She had many friends that she enjoyed spending time with and talking with and helping in any way she could. Most importantly, Cheryl loved watching her grandchildren grow.
Cheryl will be missed by her husband Richard Rusch of Long Beach; and her family, David Huff of Long Beach, Kenny Gordon of Pennsylvania, Crystal and Nick Dingus of Long Beach; her beloved grandchildren, Cody and Davien Huff, David’s children. Julianna, Nicholas, Jacob, David, Jasmine and Johnnie, children of Nick and Crystal. Cheryl will also be missed by many, many friends.
Her memorial will be held at Ocean Park Lutheran Church at 11 a.m., on Oct. 5. As per Cheryl’s wishes, dessert will be served following the service.
Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
