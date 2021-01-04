ASTORIA — Constance (Connie) Nagasawa, 68, died on December 8, 2020 in Astoria, Oregon. She born January 24, 1952 in Alameda, CA. On Dec. 18, 2020, a private family graveside service was held at Seal River Cemetery where she was laid to rest.

Connie, as she was known by all, always had a desire to help others. Early on she dreamed of becoming a nurse, but life caused her to put this off. After meeting and marrying Dennis and moving to Rosburg she began volunteering for Wahkiakum Fire District #3 and became a first responder. She then became a dispatcher for Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office and later went on to Pacific County where she worked as a 911 Operator until retirement.

Connie was a very friendly and caring person, with a warm smile. The caring part of her came out in her love for cats. She adopted and took care of every stray in her neighborhood.

Connie is survived at home by her husband of over 30 years, Dennis; her son, John Harmon (Nancy) and two grandchildren that she loved very much; her two sisters, Robin Benn Callen (Bruce) Kingston, Wash., and Stacy Brewer (Art) of Durant, Okla., and a brother Larry Baker (Ditas) of Naselle, Wash., along with many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital (her favorite), your favorite children's charity or Wahkiakum County Fire District #3, First Aid Division.