CATHLAMET — Cora Berniece Irving of Cathlamet, Washington, passed away on April 2, 2020 at the age of 93 at home. Cora was born Sept. 6, 1926, to her Norwegian parents John and Elise (Jensen) Holland, early immigrants to Astoria in the early 1900s and were pioneers in commercial fishing on the Columbia River.
Cora will be remembered as a longtime vendor at the Peninsula for her beautiful handmade quilts. Cora and Tom were regular vendors at the Long Beach Grange, Peninsula Senior Activity Center in Ocean Park and other venues. Tom would be displaying his handmade socks and Cora her handmade quilts side-by-side as the talented team they were.
Cora is survived by her husband Tom of 72 years; her children, Sheryl McMahon of Cathlamet, Bill Irving of Sedro Wooley and Kristie Moore of Cathlamet; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Community Home Health & Hospice P.O. Box 2067, Longview WA 98632.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.