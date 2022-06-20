ILWACO — Craig Hawkinson, Sr., 66, died in Ilwaco in Feb. 4, 2022, following a brief but valiant battle with cancer. The son of Donald and Connie Hawkinson, he was born in Fargo, North Dakota on July 30, 1955.
Craig grew up in Auburn, Wash., and in 1968 moved with his family to the Peninsula. He graduated from Ilwaco High School with the class of 1973. It was at IHS that he met fellow student, April Yunker, and they married on June 25, 1977.
Craig was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. Craig was also a great mechanic. While still a student at IHS he worked at the Chevron station in Ilwaco; later at Stan’s Chevron in Long Beach. Box K Automotive and the City of Long Beach were employers until 1988 when he began a career with the Pacific County Department of Public Works on the road crew. From there he transferred into the shop as a mechanic, later promoted as shop supervisor before he retired in 2014.
In his “spare time” Craig operated Peninsula Striping (parking lots) during the 1980s and ‘90s. He enjoyed working on friend’s cars, repairing carburetors and engines.
During the 1970s and 80s he coached Little League, Legionnaires baseball and also coached Babe Ruth. He organized the annual Elks Hoop Shoot for 20 plus years. Craig was a proud member of the Long Beach Fire Department, retiring in 2013 after many years of service.
Craig was always the first one out on the dance floor! An avid golfer (part of the group “the fearsome foursome”), he enjoyed annual camping trips to Beaver Bay with family and friends, fishing, working on cars, and traveling. In addition he loved westerns (especially Lonesome Dove and Gunsmoke), re-runs of MASH, and the History channel. There was a special place in his heart for his canine companion, Cupcake.
Beside his wife April, Craig is survived by daughter Lisa (Pat) McCash; son C.J. (Erin) Hawkinson; grandchildren Stella and Finley McCash, and Gabriel and Jude Hawkinson. In addition he is survived by his father Donald Hawkinson; brother Donald (Coleen) Hawkinson; sisters Sandra Black and Laura (Ted) Bunker; numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. His mother Connie preceded him in death in December 2011 as did his sister Vicki James in November 2011.
Craig was a good husband and father; a kind and giving person who will be deeply missed.
Celebration of His Life will be July 16, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Long Beach Rodeo Grounds on Sandridge Road. Bring your favorite dish if you’d like. Memorials are requested to either the American Cancer Society or the South Pacific County Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.