LONG BEACH — Dale Allen (Kidder) Henington, 68, died at his Long Beach residence on March 5, 2020 with his family at his side. Born Feb. 14, 1952 in Ilwaco, he was the son of Robert and Mary Lou (Davis) Kidder. He lived most of his life on the Peninsula and in Gig Harbor, Washington.

Dale was very proud of his service in Vietnam as a member of the 173rd Airborne Brigade. Following retirement from the Pacific County Department of Public Works, Dale enjoyed playing golf daily at Peninsula Golf. He enjoyed his involvement with his four grandchildren and especially enjoyed their sports events. A very proud grandpa, he was always ready and excited for another game. During his working years, Dale found great release with a couple of      co-workers and best friends with whom he played with race cars and raced at Elma. Dale "was living a dream."

On Feb. 21, 1976 he married Jamie LeDoux who survives at the family home. Also surviving are daughter Jennifer Mosiman (Jason); sons, Jeramy (Cortney) Henington and James (Audrey) Henington; grandchildren Hailee (Tommy) Henington, Kyle Henington, Scott Henington and Mya Henington.

His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

