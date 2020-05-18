KETCHIKAN — Daniel Loren Freuler, age 60, died May 1, 2020, in Ketchikan, Alaska. He was born on April 27, 1960, in Vancouver, Wash., to Fred Loren Freuler and Peggy E. (Fuller) Freuler.
Dan was an amazing artist. He loved sharing his artwork with family and friends. Daniel and family moved to Ocean Park when he was 9 years old. He spent all but the last 20 years on the Peninsula.
In 2000, Dan moved to Ketchikan, Alaska. He at that time began to live his dream of fishing and hunting every day. His love for the outdoors was apparent to everyone around him.
Dan leaves behind numerous friends that love and adored him during his time in Alaska.
But truly the greatest treasure Dan ever found was being saved on Easter Sunday by our Lord Jesus Christ.
In addition to his mother, Dan leaves behind eight siblings: Rick Jones of Ocean Park), Terri Hunt of Cathlamet, Cindy Delmazzo of Astoria, Oregon, Mary Henkes of Bulb Gap, Tennessee, Bill Freuler of Kelso, Wash., Linda Jordan of Cathlamet, Wash., Jerry Jones of Longview, Wash., and June Preston of Naselle, Wash. He also leaves behind a daughter, Carolann Freuler of Ketchikan, Alaska. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred L. Freuler and a sister, Debbie Thatcher.
A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 1. If interested in joining us please contact Peggy Fuller at 360-751-9936 or email lindrb2011@hotmail.com.
“Digger Dan”
This is a story about Digger Dan,
Who finally found his home in Ketchikan.
The natives welcomed him to their land,
They made him feel like a better man.
Out in the woods they would take him,
Told him it would either kill or make him,
He was so happy to hunt and fish,
The truth came from a man’s one wish.
All day long he could whittle and draw,
All the amazing things that he saw.
All the memories that he shared,
About the people he met that really cared
He never felt judged when he walked along;
In Ketchikan his final home.
Yes, Digger Dan who didn’t care,
When all the tourists would look and stare.
He would look back and give them a grin,
All tell ‘em a story of places he’s been.
He told them about eagles and deer that he’d hunt,
Watching the wolves while he smoked a blunt.
He loved it when producers came to see,
Digger Dan in search of history.
What kind of treasures that he found
When digging old dumps all around.
From bottles to jars and rings and things
From dolls to glass balls and jewels with bling.
So much about him
That people don’t understand.
That was part of the life
Of the man, Digger Dan.
When we all get together
I’m sure he’ll be pissed,
Because of the great party
For him, that he missed.
—Written by Dan’s little sister, June Preston
