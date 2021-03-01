NASELLE — David Eugene Brenaman, 71, of Naselle, Wash., passed away peacefully from cancer on Feb. 24, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. David was born on May 25, 1949, to Eugene and Vivian Brenaman, in Chehalis, Wash.
David attended high school at RA Long in Longview, Wash., followed by Wahkiakum High School in Cathlamet, Wash. After high school he went to work as a timber faller for Weyerhaeuser until an injury required a change in occupation. David went to college and earned a degree in electronics as well as a degree in biblical studies a couple years later. He served in the church for decades and would start his own business installing floor coverings and tile. He especially enjoyed the opportunity to be creative with custom ornate inlays.
David loved people, he loved time spent with friends and family, he loved to laugh and truly enjoyed life. David was always quick to lend a hand when it came to his kids’ building projects. He loved to travel with his wife, was always up for an adventure but also enjoyed quiet time, cooking for friends and family, creative projects around the house and playing with grandkids.
David and Connie met through a mutual friend and married in 1972 in Long Beach, Wash. They were married for 48 years and welcomed three children, Heather, Garth and Heidi.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Vivian Brenaman; grandchild, John Doan, and great-grandchild, Avery Stewart. He is survived by his wife, Connie; their three children, Heather (Jason) Whitney, Heidi (Chuck) Streeter, and Garth Brenaman; David’s sister, Colette Brenaman, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
David, dad, granddad will be deeply missed.
