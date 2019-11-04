ASTORIA — David M Quinley, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Oct. 27, 2019 surrounded by his family in Astoria, Oregon at the age of 73. He was born to Cecil Woodrow Quinley and Margaret Marie Quinley (nee Farley) in San Francisco, California on September 25, 1946. David is preceded in death by his parents.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Jan; son, Tim Quinley of Ocean Park; daughter Susan M. Seybold and her husband E. Craig Seybold of Kingston, Wash.; eight grandchildren Shane, Nicole and her husband Tyler Jennings, Jacob, Katie, Joseph, Pamela and her husband Joe McConkey; five great- grandchildren; his brothers, Dan Quinley and his wife Leslie of Fallon, Nevada and Dennis Quinley of Orangevale, Calif.
David grew up in Chico, Calif. He went to school at Pope Pius X in Gault, Calif. He married Janet Patricia (Mayer) on July 6, 1968 at Beale Air Force Base Chapel. He retired as a train dispatcher for the Union Pacific Railroad after 33 years of service. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Air Force as a Radio Intercept Operator. David was an amazing artist and demonstrated his talent at a very young age. After realizing his dream of retiring on the Pacific Northwestern coast, he brushed some of the finest paintings he had ever put his
name to. David enjoyed spending time on the beach, especially at sunset, looking for driftwood to put in his yard and images to put on canvas or simply watching the waves roll in brought him peace. Dave was known for his quick smile and great sense of humor that always put anyone he was around at ease. He loved to watch Giants baseball and 49er football games.
Funeral Mass will be held on Nov. 16, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4700 Pacific Way, Seaview. There will be a Memorial Mass and celebration for extended family and friends in the spring when road conditions are safer for travel to the area.
David’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at Columbia Memorial Hospital and the Knight Cancer Collaborative. Your kind words and gentle touches blessed our family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative c/o Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation 2111 Exchange St, Astoria, OR, 97103.
Arrangements are under the direction of Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea; online condolences may be made to the family at www.penttilaschapel.com.
