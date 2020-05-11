ENUMCLAW — David Weber, age 80, died April 19, 2020 at his home of 50 years in Enumclaw, Wash. He was born November 4, 1939 in Vancouver, Wash., to parents Vincent and Margaret (Davids) Weber.
David grew up in Long Beach, Washington. He was a truck driver in the logging industry. He loved attending his grandkids and great grandkids sporting events, traveling, tennis, and spending time at the beach. David never missed an opportunity to spend time with family. He will always be remembered for his storytelling abilities and he never met a stranger.
David is survived by his wife of 63 years, Clarice Weber; son, David Weber; daughters, Karin Balsley, Patti Weber and Tammy Hanson (Earl); brother, Vince Weber; sister, Irene Simmons; 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Vince and Margaret Weber; sister, Wilma Green; brother, Gary Weber; and granddaughter, Denise Balsley.
Memorial donations may be made in David’s name to: Plateau Outreach Ministries, 1806 Cole St., Enumclaw, WA 98022 or at www.plateauoutreach.org/donate.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
