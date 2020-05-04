OHIO — Deborah Susan “Sue” Orndoff, 63, of Long Beach, Wash., passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. She was taken much too early from her family due to covid-19 complications. She was born on Oct. 14, 1956 in Ohio.
It was later in Arizona where she met the love of her life. She married her friend and love, Randall Christie Orndoff on Oct. 2, 1976.
Sue is survived by her four children, Jonathan Orndoff of California, Cynthia Hamilton of Washington, Jason Orndoff of Arizona and Sara Lundberg of Arizona. She is also survived by eight grandchildren. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Sue loved to travel with her loving husband and family to destinations all over the United States and overseas. Whether it be by car, RV or cruise ship she loved traveling with her loved ones. She also loved being outdoors and was always taking care of her garden.
Her most prized attribute was the love she had for her family and friends visiting whenever opportunity arrived.
She was proud, and loved her family and friends. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful and cherished memories. She will be remembered for her beauty, laugh and most significant love for her family. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten as a beautiful and loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and friend.
A private family gathering will be held.
