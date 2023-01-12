OCEAN PARK — Debra Dannette Sim Poulsen of Kalama, Washington passed away at her home, peacefully with her family by her side on Dec. 31, 2022.
Debbie was born on Sept. 23, 1954, to parents Joe and Deloris Sim of Ocean Park, Washington. After graduating from Ilwaco High school in 1972, Debbie moved to Kalama, where she raised her family with her loving husband, Pete Poulsen.
Debbie is survived by her husband Pete Poulsen, two daughters, Tiffany Taylor (Matt Taylor) of Kalama, and Brittany Harry (Beau Harry) of Wilmington, N.C.; and her three grandchildren, Spencer Richardson, Avary and Ben Harry; and one great-grandson, Luke Richardson.
She is also survived by her sisters: Deama Sim-Lindsey of Vancouver, WA; Darla Sim Brown of Longview, WA; Dawnya Sim Smith of Longview, WA; DeLisa Sim of Ocean Park, WA. Debbie is also survived by many cherished cousins, nieces and nephews.
Debbie loved the beach and driving her car with the top down, Debbie also enjoyed gardening. She will be missed dearly by countless friends and family. Her wicked sense of humor and bright smile filled a room.
A service will be held for Debbie on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Steele Chapel in Longview, Washington.
