PENINSULA — Dee Dee was a bit of a surprise when she was born to Melvin and Martha Eaton of Long Beach on Nov. 20, 1967. She was named Donna Emily Eaton at birth, and later had her name legally changed to Dee Dee as everyone (except her teachers) used her nickname. She loved growing up at the beach, making lifelong friends and having many adventures.
Dee Dee is survived by her husband Dustin Mead; sons, Jacob and Evan Nation; brothers, Randy, Larry and Jim Eaton and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Martha, and her brother Rick Eaton. Dee Dee missed her parents and brother so much and we are happy they are together again.
After high school, Dee Dee traveled, living for a while in Phoenix, Arizona and then Portland, Oregon. She eventually returned home and was married to Ernie Nation from 1995 to 2005, and was blessed with her two boys, Evan Earl in 1997 and Jacob Anthony in 2002.
After living for a short period in Lexington, South Carolina, she returned to Long Beach, and quickly and completely won the heart of her husband, Dustin. Their first date was on a fishing boat in Ilwaco on May 16, 2008, and they were married on May 15, 2010. The following 12 years were full of happiness and a lot of travel. Her favorite places were sunny and warm with a special place in her heart for the Greek Islands. She was a multiple “Cosmic Tripster” and her favorite trips close to home were to visit a McMenamin’s soaking pool or the Durant olive mill and gardens.
Dee Dee had various jobs, her first one at Marsh’s Free Museum where she affixed metal Jake plaques to car bumpers in the parking lot. Most of her career was in the financial area where she worked at Twin Harbors (Great Northwest) Credit Union, Raymond Federal, ShoreBank Pacific, and most recently as the owner of a Farmers Insurance Agency. The job she talked about most often, however, was delivering auto parts when she lived in Portland, which apparently was a very fun and adventurous job for a young lady in the big city.
Dee Dee lived 54 years until April 24, 2022. Services were held April 30, 2022, at the Peninsula Church Center.
