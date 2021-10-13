OCEAN PARK — Del Kurtz died Oct. 9, 2021, in Ocean Park. She was born Elsie Frances Calzone (Momma called her “Delcie”) in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 20, 1933, to Joseph and Andretta Calzone.
Del attended Pepperdine College and was a “Jill” of many hats. She was crafty and creative, she loved to work as well as entertain; often times the two would coincide!
She was a drummer in a band, a manicurist, a hostess and server. She even sold encyclopedias in N.Y.C. She owned and operated her business Unique Nite Lights right up until cancer forced her retirement at the young age of 87.
She was very energetic and never knew a stranger.
In 2001, she married her best friend, the love of her life, Jim Kurtz. He made her laugh and made her dreams come true, this included building her dream house on the ocean.
She wants us to know that she lived a very full and interesting life, that her only regret is that she didn’t do more....
But then, there was only so much time.
Godspeed Momma Del.
We are really going to miss you!
