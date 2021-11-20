OCEAN PARK — The world lost a legend when Dennis Bond, also known as “Triple Nickel” or “Bondo,” died Oct. 20, 2021. He died peacefully at his beach home, surrounded by his family.
Dennis was born Sept. 9, 1940, in Bellingham, Washington to Raymond Corliss and Vada Rowena (Shearing) Bond. He was the youngest of four children. His siblings, William “Bub” Bond, James Bond, and Myrna Bond Mendenhall, preceded him in death, as did his parents.
Dennis attended Bellingham High School and Western Washington University studying math and engineering. Early in his career he worked for the Forest Service and Bechtel Corporation as a surveyor. He also did work as a mechanic and heavy equipment operator. He found his calling in 1965 when he joined the Washington State Patrol, as Trooper 555 and Safety Instructor. He provided safety lectures throughout Southwest Washington to schools, industry, and interest groups. He enjoyed talking with children in their classrooms about a myriad of safety issues and soon became a fixture on many campuses. He was named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 1990.
His love for community was strong. He brought safety information to many public events, including the “Convincer,” a seat-belt demonstration to the county fair. He was a member of Toastmasters, Lions Club, and Elks club. He helped to establish youth football in Kelso, and he coached in that program for many years. He was active in building and flying remote-control aircraft. He was an accomplished woodworker, hand-crafting many toy boxes, jewelry boxes, rocking horses, and furniture that are treasured family heirlooms.
He married his angel, Carol Jean Bierly, on February 16, 1963 in Madras, Oregon. He is survived by his wife, Carol, his two daughters, Michelle (Bond) and Dennis Cottrell and Denise (Bond) and Darren Ullman, as well as his six grandchildren, Jakob and Amber Sanborn Ullmann, Kenny Meyer, Zachary and Kailee Meyer, Kaitlyn and Ethan Horton, Amy and Jordan Roth, and Lukas and Hallea Ullmann. He has two great-granddaughters, Emerson and Marlowe, and a great-grandson and great-granddaughter on the way. Dennis loved his family fiercely and especially enjoyed the role of "Papa Dennis.” He told tales of crocodiles under the deck, squirrel meat in the stir fry, and ducking poison darts in the Amazon. He gave big bear hugs and the hugest smiles.
Dennis gave of himself and his time freely. He shared his love of woodworking, salmon fishing, and flying remote control airplanes with the next generation, spending hours in the garage teaching his craft. Anywhere he went, you could hear shouts of “Trooper Bond!” “Coach Bond!” He would smile that broad smile and wave. And most importantly, take time to listen. He was a father-figure to many.
He and Carol built their dream home on Willapa Bay in Ocean Park, Wash., when Dennis retired in 1991 and moved there permanently when she later retired. They enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, watching birds, clam digging, tailgating and hosting friends and family at “The Beach.”
In his life, Dennis taught us all about courage and loyalty. He was a shining example of how to live with integrity. He showed us what it means to sacrifice for the greater good and to put others before yourself. Our community is a better place today because of the many ways he cared and gave of himself.
As he said to dispatch every night when he got home, “555 Kelso, out of service.”
A Memorial Service will be held summer 2022. Arrangements made through Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.