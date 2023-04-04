Dennis Hein

Our Dad, Dennis Hein, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023. He died quickly, a heart attack in the middle of the night. And although traumatic for our mom, Dad never regained consciousness. He died lying next to his wife of 55 years, where he felt nothing but love.

Dad was an optimist; he was funny and smart and kind and loving, and at times, a bit dirty. Dad never knew a stranger but was the very happiest when surrounded by those he loved, and especially the one he loved the absolute most; our mom, Nancy. And she loved him right back. Dad both loved fiercely and was fiercely loved.

