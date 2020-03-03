ILWACO — Barbara Diane DeSeranno, 68, died at her Ilwaco residence on Feb. 28, 2020. The daughter of LeRoy and Cora (Cook) Nelson, she was born in Sunnyside, Washington on Feb. 6, 1952.
The family moved to the Parkrose area of Portland where Barbara attended high school, later obtaining her GED from the state of Oregon. She graduated from Clark College with a degree in graphic design. Years later she became a certified floral designer.
When she was 15 she met her husband to be, Rodney DeSaranno. They married April 12, 1969 and as he was in the U.S. Navy, their first home was in Hawaii. His career took them also to Illinois, Washington, D.C. and Connecticut. Finally, in 1973, Vancouver, Washington became home. Battleground and Yacolt followed. Retirement brought them to Seaview in 2004.
Besides being a housewife, wife and mother, Barbara worked at various times in advertising, was an in-home aide and bookkeeper, besides being a floral designer.
Barbara was baptized in 1975, became a Christian, and Sunday School superintendent at age 40. Locally she attended Peninsula Baptist Church in Ocean Park.
Over the years Barbara enjoyed making cards, crocheting, bowling and computers/internet surfing.
She was a member of the Safari Red Hatters and former board member of CDM Home Care Services.
In 2005 she underwent gastric bypass surgery and was proud of her weight loss, having been featured in a magazine article about her accomplishment.
In 2006 she fulfilled a dream when she and her husband took a cruise to Mexico prior to his death.
Barbara is survived by sons, Dennis Perry, Jason Thomas and Shane Michael DeSeranno; half-brother Mike Aumack; sister Vickie Charley; five grandsons, two granddaughters; three step-grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 21 at noon at the Columbia North Mobile Home Park Community Center, 14204 NE 10th Avenue in Vancouver.
Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
