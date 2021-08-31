VANCOUVER — Linda Gilbert, a longtime former resident of the Long Beach Peninsula, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 29, 2021. She was born Jan. 1, 1954, in Minnesota.
Linda loved her family, friends, and her little dog. She had a huge heart and a wicked sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Linda is survived by her four children: Christy Nuttall of Fairbanks, Alaska, Joe Crivella of Castle Rock, Wash., Melissa Nacht of Castle Rock, Wash., and Michelle Crivella of Longview, Wash,; her ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild plus many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brothers, Chuck (Pam), Marty, Michael (Tiffany), Timmy, and Jacky (Shelley) Gilbert.
Her parents, Junior and Boots Gilbert; a brother, Leslie Gilbert, a nephew, Corey Gilbert, and a grandson, David Nuttall, preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Rosburg Hall on Saturday, Sept. 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with a potluck following. Any flowers and cards can be sent to: Charles Gilbert, 787 Toutle Park Rd., Castle Rock, WA. 98611.
