LONGVIEW — Diane Lucy Gray left this earthly life suddenly on April 19, 2021 in Longview, Washington.
She was born on Jan. 27, 1955 in Island Falls, Maine to John and Wilma Lynch. Following the family’s move to California when Diane was only 2 years old, she and her siblings grew up in the Bay area. She graduated from high school in Martinez where she married and later divorced. From that union she had a son, David Joseph Gray and he survives her in Seattle. She leaves behind her three siblings, Trudy Fredrickson of Grays River, Sharon Biggers of Eugene, Oregon, David Lynch also of Grays River and her only grandchild, Jenessa Hubbard survives her in California. Also mourning her loss are many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends who have also become part of her family.
Many of her post divorced years were spent living with her beloved mother and her son while working as a waitress. Life was never really easy for her, but she always made the best of things and moved forward without complaints.
She moved to Grays River in 2009 to reside with her sister and brother in law and loved the privacy, peace and tranquility of country life. She went to work at Okie’s Market in Naselle shortly after coming here and retired in 2017, making many wonderful friends in her customers and co-workers. Not an extremely social person, Diane spent much of her time with family, close friends and her beloved cat Waldo, and enjoyed feeding the wild birds and chipmunks that she and Waldo loved to watch from the window. Dining out was also a favorite pastime and especially the weekly get-together with a few select friends at the Duck Inn.
Diane’s kindness, caring ways, non-judgmental demeanor, quick wit, love for family, animals and underdogs of the human kind will be sorely missed by anyone whose life she touched. Her sudden passing leaves a huge empty space in the hearts of family and friends.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, two brothers in law, Larry Biggers and Delvin Fredrickson as well as most of her much loved Aunts and Uncles and several cousins. Per her request, there will be no funeral but the family will host a celebration of her life at a later date. In Diane’s memory, please hold your family and loved ones close.
