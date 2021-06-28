SALEM — Diane Mooney died June 6, 2021, in Salem, Oregon, with her husband and son by her side. She was born May 30, 1951, in Silverton, Oregon, to Orlo and Betty Lou (Bolme) Smith.
Her father passed away when she was just seven years old and her mother became the sole provider. In order to have money for school clothes, Diane and her siblings picked berries all summer to buy what they needed. But they always set aside the money from the last picking so they could enjoy a day at the state fair. She attended Silverton High School, graduating in 1969.
Diane moved back east where she married and worked as a file clerk for the FBI in Washington, DC. They had a son together but when the marriage ended, Diane took her son and moved back to Oregon.
Now as a single mother, the incredibly strong work ethic instilled her in at an early age was a real blessing. Diane worked as an office manager for New York Life but also held jobs on the side for at least 10 years so that she could save money and purchase her own home.
Finally, Diane found love again and married Michael Mooney in 1996, blending their two families. Michael and Diane loved to travel together and put more than 45,000 miles on their motorhome, making 11 trips back east. Diane enjoyed being with Michael’s extended family and they made several trips to Minnesota to visit them. They both enjoyed fishing and carved out time on their travels to do so.
An avid reader of just about any genre, Diane had a vast book collection. She also enjoyed watching movie versions of books she read. A lover of all animals, Diane would rise early each morning to spend quiet time with her pets. Then she would grab her current favorite book and read a few chapters before setting off to work. Diane was a huge Elvis fan and even bought tickets to see him, but unfortunately, he passed away before the concert. She kept those tickets anyway.
Although quiet and reserved, she was assertive, when necessary, and able to accomplish anything she set her mind to. Diane was warm and loved family and adored little kids. She loved being a mother and was thrilled to be a grandma.
A few years ago, Diane’s health began to fail. Although she fought valiantly, she finally found peace when she passed away on June 6, 2021. Diane was preceded in death by her dad, Orlo Bolme; mom, Betty; and stepfather, Robert Harrington. She is survived by her husband, Michael; children, Christopher (Katherine) Joslin and Charles Mooney; stepchildren, Michael (Denise) Mooney in Minnesota, Jon (Erin) Mooney in Guatemala and Sarah Mooney in Nevada; grandchildren, Alyssa, Torin, Zachary, Amelia, Madison, Collin and Cole; and siblings Rick (Sue) Bolme, Bernie (Carle) Bolme), Lanny Bolme, Robert (Monica) Harrington and Dean (Kathy) Harrington.
A graveside celebration of life was held June 17 at Valley View Cemetery in Silverton, Oregon, with Rev. Laura Beville officiating.
