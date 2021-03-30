LONG BEACH — Don R. Fine, 89, died March 27, 2021 in Long Beach, Wash. He was born March 8, 1932, in Vancouver, Wash. He was raised in a log house in north Camas, on Woodburn Hill, that his father, Gola, built. He attended Camas schools.
His love of the outdoors led him and his buddies to hike and hunt in the Cascade Mountains between Mount St. Helens and Mount Adams.
He worked as a logger and for the forest service in the late 1940s and early 1950s. Don spent four years in the US Navy during the Korean War, serving on three aircraft carriers, USS Boxer, USS Princeton and USS WASP. He was discharged in 1955.
Don then went to work at Crown Zellerbach Paper Mill in Camas, where he spent 33 years. He was actively involved in Local 5 Union where he served as Vice President, Recording Secretary, Executive Board Editor, Wage Delegate and Safety Representative.
Don’s travels included to Hong Kong, China, Philippines, Japan, Canada, Mexico and much of the United States.
He was a good friend of Jimmie Rodgers, the singer from Camas, and was part of Jimmie’s wedding party.
Don resided with his wife of 40 years, Georgia, in Long Beach, Wash., where they were members of the Church of the Nazarene. Don was a Promise Keeper, attended the Million Man gathering in Washington, D.C., and led many Bible studies and prayer times, always praying for Revival.
He was one of the first vendors with his birdhouses at the Ilwaco Saturday Market and was tagged as the “Grandfather.”
Preceding Don in death were brothers, Leland Lester (Swede), Earl, Lowel, Dean and sisters, Reta, Reva and Betty.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Donna Lomakin; sons, Dale and Paul Fine; stepdaughters, Tonya Hochhalter and Cheryl Carter; stepson, Bob Larsen; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He will be dearly missed by so many, but happy now to be with the Lord, Our Savior. Due to covid, a small gathering will be held at the church at a later date.
