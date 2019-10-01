VANCOUVER — Donald Kinman of Long Beach, Wash., passed away on Sept. 26, 2019, in Vancouver, after a battle with cancer. He was 85 years old.
Don was born in Corvallis, Ore., in 1934 to Doyle and Gladys Kinman, and graduated from North Bend High School in North Bend, Ore., in 1953. In 1953 Don began working for Mack Trucks and retired after 30 years of loyal service at age 49. Also in 1953 he married Viola Lewis. They had two children and later divorced. His oldest child Virginia Kinman preceded him in death, while Karen Warren currently resides in Woodland, Wash.
Don married again in 1964 to Vicki Hull and they enjoyed 47 years of marriage until her passing. Don and Vicki had two children Melissa Peterson and Suzanne Hill.
Don’s work required several moves during his career, including stops in Seattle, Wash. , Gresham, Ore, and Union City, Calif., before settling in Ridgefield, Wash., for 30 years. After retiring from Mack Trucks, Don continued to stay active, opening up a greeting card business for a few years in the Orchards area, driving school bus for Vancouver School District for 10 years and working part-time for Poulsbo RV for 8 years. Don cherished his relationships with co-workers and several became life-long friends.
Always one to keep busy after retirement, Don enjoyed farming and gardening on his 5-acre farm in Ridgefield. He raised cows, horses, chickens, had a commercial-size greenhouse, a large family garden and some experimental wine making that occupied his time during his retirement. In 2006, Vicki joined him in retirement and they moved to Long Beach, Wash., where they enjoyed many friendships in the local area until her passing in 2011. Later, Don married Beverly Maloy of Ocean Park, Wash., and although they separated in 2015, Don and Beverly enjoyed a wonderful friendship and would often spend hours together each week working on puzzles from Don’s large collection.
Don is survived by his children, Karen Warren (Scott), Melissa Peterson and Suzanne Hill (Robert); his grandchildren Melanie Miller, Jessica Wise, Jordan Peterson, Michael Hill and Aliyah Hill, and five great-grandchildren and by his brothers Ted Kinman (Claudia) and Daniel Kinman (Natalie).
He is preceded by death his wife, Vicki Kinman; his daughter Virginia Kinman; his father Doyle Kinman; his mother Gladys Kinman; his brother David Kinman (Marilyn) and his sister Gladys Josephine Fraser (Doug).
Don was a farmer at heart and enjoyed working his land. He was a loving father, husband and grandfather. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
Don’s memorial will be held at Renewed Hope Ministries located at 716 W. 17th Street in Vancouver, Wash., at 2 p.m. on Oct. 12.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.