SEAVIEW — Donald Lee Capps died July 13, 2021. He was born on March 25, 1941, in Anacortes, Wash., to Blanche and Francis Capps, and grew up in Portland, Oregon, along with his brother, Jerry, and sister, Karen.
Don started his first job delivering The Oregonian newspaper on his bike when he was still in grade school. He worked continually from then, spending the bulk of his working years as a truck driver. In semi-retirement, he drove a bus for Portland Public School District and was honored as a Bus Driver of the Year for the entire district.
Attending Franklin High School, he played football, graduating in 1959. Well-liked, and a sharp dresser, Don was known for driving a 1950 Ford Coupe that he had rebuilt and restored himself. Shortly after high school, he met Linda DeVaney, and they were married when Don was 22. Don was welcomed warmly into the DeVaney family and considered Linda’s father Derrell a second dad.
Don was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War; therefore, Don and Linda welcomed their first child, Wendy, at Fort Lewis, Washington, in 1967, and then their second child, Wayne, at their home in Sellwood, Oregon, in 1970. Shortly after Wayne’s birth, the family moved to Milwaukie, Oregon, to raise their children. Although Linda and Don divorced, they remained close and were great co-grandparents.
Don was an accomplished woodworker — he built furniture, as well as remodeling several houses from the foundation up including completing their electrical, plumbing, and finishing. He was an avid golfer, who, in retirement, sometimes played twice a day. He took pride in his Norwegian heritage and his 30-plus years of sobriety through AA.
Mostly though, he was a proud and devoted grandfather and relocated to Seaview to be nearer to his family. When it came to his grandkids, he never missed a single game, award ceremony, birthday, or performance. One of his proudest moments was watching his grandson, Royce graduate from Air Force Security Forces training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. He will be most remembered for his integrity, his hilariously inappropriate sense of humor, and his wonderful generosity. He was a faithful donor to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, taking great joy in donating toys, and many times bikes, at Christmas, to various local children’s charities, just for the joy of helping kids in need.
He was preceded in death by his son Wayne Capps. He is survived by his daughter, Wendy Murry, son-in-law Del Murry, grandchildren Avary and Royce Murry, Adam Radke, siblings Karen Carney and Jerry Capps. He was close to his Aunt Sharron, niece Kim McAbee, and “adopted daughter- no papers” Margot Jodoin. Survived by many nieces and nephews and too many friends to list, but Becky Bafford, Sandy Noyes, and Christi Pflughaupt were particularly close friends of his.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Don’s name to the Transition Projects Veterans Services in Portland or the children’s charity of your choice.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday on Aug, 28th at 1 p.m., at 4602 N PL. in Seaview, WA. All are welcome.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.