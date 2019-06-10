BATTLEGROUND — On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Battleground, Washington, Donn Brian Smith passed from this world into the joys of Heaven. For almost three years he had been lovingly cared for by the staff at Our Extended Family Adult Family Home in Battleground, Washington; a blessing for the whole family. Prior to the necessary move to the adult family home, Donn made his home in Ocean Park, Washington.
Donn was born Jan. 2, 1934, in Woodstock, Illinois, to Robert Hudson Smith and Helen Claire Gorham Smith. He was the second of five children. His family moved to the Seattle area when Donn was in grade school, and later they moved to White Salmon, Washington, where he graduated with the class of 1952. Shortly after, he met Laura Ellen (Boyer) Nutter, and they married Sept. 9, 1956, in Underwood, Washington.
Donn’s work history included fish hatchery worker, x-ray technician, locksmith, taxi driver/owner, general handyman, police officer, and pastor.
In 1982, Donn was the first pastor called to lead the newly begun Peninsula Baptist Church of Klipsan Beach. After about two years, he and Laura moved to Salem, Oregon to begin a prison ministry. He was granted permission to minister to prisoners inside Oregon State Penitentiary, including those on death row.
He retired to Ocean Park in the late 1990s. After retirement, he served as pastor at Grace Family Fellowship in Seaview for a time.
Donn volunteered with organizations and ministries intended to benefit our Peninsula. He volunteered as a firefighter, firefighter/EMT, and fire department chaplain for Pacific County Fire District #1. Donn also served an elected term as Fire Commissioner of Pacific County Fire District #1.
Donn is survived by his children Brian (Kathy Marie) Smith, Kathy Ellen (Ron) Friesen, Jeff (Jennie) Smith, Andy (Kathy Muree) Smith, and Jeanne (Steve) Bellinger, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Joel Smith; his sister Sue Bennett; brother-in-law Marvin Boyer, and many nieces and nephews. Donn was predeceased by his beloved wife, Laura; daughter-in-law Cindy Smith; granddaughter Katie Muree Smith; his parents, and brothers Bobb Smith and Jerry Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 29, at Peninsula Baptist Church, 23802 Pacific Way, Ocean Park.
