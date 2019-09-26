LONGVIEW — Donna Lee Kopplien, 90, long-time resident of the Long Beach Peninsula passed away peacefully Sept. 15, 2019 at her assisted living home in Longview, Washington.
Donna was born May 2, 1929 in Portland, Oregon to Paul and Edna (Phelps) Johnson. She graduated from Grant High School in Portland in 1947 after which she met and married the love of her life, Bill Kopplien on June 11, 1949.
She and Bill made their home in Portland as their family grew to 4 daughters. They moved to the Long Beach Peninsula in 1967 where they established several business ventures together over the years including Pacific Salmon Charters and the Coast Trader. Eventually following sunnier skies they enjoyed 20 years of traveling to Yuma, Arizona to spend winters, returning to the peninsula during the summer as they operated their business, Top Brass, selling at the Yuma swap meet and fairs and festivals around the Northwest. When Bill passed away in 1999 Donna returned to the peninsula full-time. She found great joy in reading with students at Long Beach and Ocean Park Elementary schools for many years. In her latter years she worked alongside her daughter, Jo, as a caregiver.
Donna loved the outdoors and was a voracious reader. She had an adventurous, kind spirit and was loved by all who knew her. She especially loved to hear of all that her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were involved in. Her loving presence will be deeply missed by her entire family.
She is survived by her daughters Becky (Brian) Rennie of Olympia, Peggy (Bob) Shouse of Blackwell, Oklahoma, Karen (Bruce) Beckerle of Long Beach, her son-in-law Dan Heasley of Ilwaco, 11 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, Bill, her daughter Jo Heasley, infant son Billy, and her mother and stepfather, Edna and Harry Kay.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Oct. 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Chinook Lutheran Church. A reception will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Chinook Lutheran Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.