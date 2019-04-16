NASELLE — Naselle resident Doug Hensler, 79, went to live in the presence of our Lord and Savior on April 14, 2019.
Born Douglas Walter Hensler to Eiline Rose (Hensler) and Walter Hensler on Nov. 27, 1939 in South Bend, Wash., Doug married Nancy Matlock in 1984. In addition, Doug had three step-children who he cherished and loved dearly: Mark Hall (Carrie) of Hillsboro, Ore., Dixie Schuster (Bob) of Wichita, Kansas and Kirk Hall (Tammy) of Federal Way, Wash. Doug also leaves behind his beloved sister, Jo Anne Gubrud (Bob) of Bullhead City, Ariz., and a brother-in-law, Gary Burlingame (Pam) of Salem, Ore.
Doug graduated from South Eugene High School and was recruited while he was still attending Benton County Community College by Hoe Industries of Milwaukie, Ore., where he supervised the Saw Division for many years until Hoe disbanded. He then started his own business building sawmills and sawmill machinery. He owned two machine shops and a fabricating shop before health issues forced him into early retirement. He and Nancy decided to retire nearer to Doug’s “roots.” They enjoyed living in their new home for the remainder of Doug’s life.
Doug loved the entire church family at Valley Bible Church in Rosburg, Wash. He missed his church family greatly after he became too weak to attend but it was his great pleasure to pray for the members of the congregation.
One of Doug’s lifetime great pleasures was sports fishing and he spent many happy and relaxing hours fishing. He and Nancy traveled extensively. High on his list of favorite places were Poland and Israel.
Doug’s world was black and white and he often said that people who play in the gray areas invite great trouble.
Doug will be laid to rest at Seal River Cemetery on Saturday, April 20, at 2 p.m. Pastor Rick Ballif will officiate at the graveside service. A Celebration of Life will be announced for a later date.
His guestbook is available at www.penttiaschapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.