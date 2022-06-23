Obituary: Doug Ostgaard

BONNEY LAKE — Doug Ostgaard, 74, of Bonney Lake, Washington, very peacefully passed away on May 27, 2022, after a challenging battle with Huntington’s disease.
Doug was born on June 18, 1947, to Robert and Jane Ostgaard, of Ilwaco, Washington. Doug graduated from Ilwaco High School in 1965, went on to complete a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Washington.
After graduating from the U.W., Doug went to work at the Boeing Company for approximately 40 years as a Professional Engineer. He then went to work at the FAA for several more years. Doug was passionate about engineering and loved what he did for a living. He received many awards during his long career as an engineer. In 1999 Doug was honored with the ‘Wall of Fame” (class of 1965 award) at Ilwaco High School for alumni who have excelled in their chosen field.
After retirement, Doug pursued his many hobbies. He retrofit the home he designed and built on 5 acres in Bonney Lake. The project included a large solar energized indoor pool and electrical solar for the home; Doug and his wife Jennie published a book on DIY “Solar Design and Build” which was sold on Amazon.
Doug is survived by his wife, Jennie of 39 years; sister Bonnie and husband Dennis Parker; sister Sharon Ostgaard; brother Edward and wife Loretta Ostgaard and brother David. Doug has a son Eric and wife Melissa Ostgaard and grandchildren Cassie and Zac; Doug also had a stepdaughter Katie and grandchildren Henry and Clara, stepson Bill and his wife Kim, and grandchildren Andrew and Jake, and stepson Mike and his wife Melanie, and grandchildren Kelly and Jenny and her husband Brandon, and great grandchildren Lilliana and Tatum.
Memorial Services will be held at Bonney Lake Nazarene Church, 7410 Myers Rd. E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391; Ph: 253-863-8260 on July 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to https://washington.hdsa.org.
